Sask. teachers refuse to go back to bargaining table after no new provincial mandate

Teachers in Saskatchewan have refused to go back to the bargaining table after the province’s bargaining committee invited the teachers’ bargaining committee back to the table without a new mandate.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said teachers are always ready to go back to the table but said the province needs to be willing to talk about the issues important to teachers.

“The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) asked the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee (TBC) back to the bargaining table either today or next week. The TBC indicated it is always ready to negotiate and meet at any time and asked if the GTBC had a renewed mandate,” Becotte said.

“The GTBC stated it did not have a renewed mandate; therefore, the TBC has declined this invitation. The TBC reiterated that it is prepared to return to the table at any time but expect the GTBC to have authority to negotiate on all issues of importance to teachers and Saskatchewan families.”

Becotte said when the province comes back with a new mandate and is prepared to talk about issues like classroom size and complexity, teachers will return to the bargaining table.

