Driver dead after crash between car, SUV in Pelham: police

A driver is dead after losing control of a sedan and crashing into an SUV in Pelham, Ont., Thursday afternoon, Niagara police say.
Investigators say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Merrittville Highway at Regional Road 20 when a white Chevy Impala and a black SUV came together.
It’s believed the car, travelling southbound on Merrittville Highway, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic before the collision.
The 71-year-old driver of the Impala was rushed to hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead.
A 67-year-old passenger was also sent to an “out-of-region” hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.
