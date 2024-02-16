Menu

Driver dead after crash between car, SUV in Pelham: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
A driver is dead after a collision on Merrittville Highway in Pelham, Ont., Feb. 15, 2024, Niagara police say. View image in full screen
A driver is dead after a collision on Merrittville Highway in Pelham, Ont., Feb. 15, 2024, Niagara police say. Don Mitchell / Global News
A driver is dead after losing control of a sedan and crashing into an SUV in Pelham, Ont., Thursday afternoon, Niagara police say.

Investigators say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Merrittville Highway at Regional Road 20 when a white Chevy Impala and a black SUV came together.

It’s believed the car, travelling southbound on Merrittville Highway, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic before the collision.

The 71-year-old driver of the Impala was rushed to hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead.

A 67-year-old passenger was also sent to an “out-of-region” hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

