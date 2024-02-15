Pickering, Ont. city councillor Lisa Robinson filing for judicial review

Pickering, Ont., city councillor Lisa Robinson has applied for two judicial reviews against the City of Pickering and Principes Integrity, the groups responsible for disciplining her.

In a statement, the Ward 1 councillor told Global News that her grounds for the review focus on the fact that she believes conclusions were drawn solely based on double hearsay, personal opinions and views. “The investigation was conducted in this matter was severely lacking, and failed to meet the standards of a thorough comprehensive inquiry,” read one part of the statement. She said the investigation was influenced by biases.

The review is following a pair of reports by the city’s integrity commissioner regarding suspending her pay for a total of 90 days, saying she violated the city’s code of conduct in relation to three motions.

“I would like to see an outcome that involves a public apology from all involved, (a) reimbursement for the quarter of my years salary that I lost during the suspension period,” another part of the statement reads. According to Robinson, she will be looking for compensation of the financial burdens she has had to sustain during the three months without pay, adding that she is the sole provider of her family and a single mother.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s disheartening to see this move forward, because it would be more financially prudent for the City of Pickering to just pay me my lost wages instead of impacting the taxpayers who will be the ones burdened with paying the City’s legal fees,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In an email, Ward 2 city councillor Linda Cook did not speak to the pending reviews. However, she said “it would be important for the public to understand that the cost burden of these proceedings will be borne by them, the taxpayer, from their tax dollars.” Cook also added that it’s important for the City to allow for a fair and impartial judicial review to put this business to bed, so they can return to items that concern residents.

“I stand by the motion I brought forward to suspend Coun. Robinson pay — the first suspension , for 30 days. The motion followed the recommendation of the Integrity Commissioner,” added Cook.

Global News reached out to the City of Pickering and Principles Integrity, who said they can’t provide comment as the matter is before the courts. However, they said they will be responding.

“Attacking me on a personal level for bringing forward the concerns of my constituents is not only reprehensible but also an indirect attempt to silence the very voices I have been elected to represent,” said Robinson in another part of the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This behavior not only undermines the democratic process but also denies my constituents their right to be heard.”

A hearing date has not been set.

While the matter is separate, this review also comes days after Robinson was under fire for writing an op-ed piece criticizing Black History Month celebrations, which has led to backlash from community members as well as other colleagues.