NBA G league coach Larry Abney named new Sask. Rattlers coach

Current Ontario Clippers coach Larry Abney has been named the new head coach of the Saskatchewan Rattlers, bringing NBA experience to the game.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and thrilled to bring my passion for coaching to the CEBL and Saskatchewan Rattlers,” Abney said. “I look forward to making a positive impact on the community and bringing a brand of basketball the fans of Saskatchewan can be excited about.”

Abney has had a 12-year professional career, playing in the NBA summer league, the NBA G league and 12 countries overseas.

He was named a Dutch Basketball League all-star in 2009 and to the All-NBL Second Team in 2007 and USBL All-Rookie Team in 2000 and won the Dutch Cup with EiffelTowers Den Bosch in 2009.

He currently holds the modern-day NCAA D1 single-game record of 35 rebounds.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to secure Larry as our Head Coach for the 2024 season. He came highly recommended for his expertise in working with players, his wide scope of experience, and his deep connections in the basketball world,” Rattlers general manager and vice-president of basketball operations Barry Rawlyk said.

“When I flew down to interview him, beyond all of those things what struck me most was his character, charisma, energy, and how he was able to clearly articulate his plan of success for this upcoming season. He is an outstanding person and will be well-respected by the players, staff, media, and most importantly, our fans.”

The full 2024 Rattlers schedule has been released, featuring a full 20-game slate with one potential home playoff game and Championship Weekend happening in Montreal in August.