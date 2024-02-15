1 person taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: This story originally stated police were positioned along Sage Meadows Way. However, police are investigating along Sage Meadows Green. We regret the error.

One man was taken to hospital following a shooting in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood Thursday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., Calgary police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the community of Sage Hill.

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles could be seen parked along Sage Meadows Green.

AHS EMS confirmed they received a call just around 8:30 a.m. about someone being shot in the 200 block of Sage Meadows Green.

One person was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS. Calgary police confirmed the person is a man.

A burned truck was found in the neighbouring community of Evanston. Police said they cannot confirm if it is connected to the shooting, but added it is being investigated.

View image in full screen A burned truck in Calgary’s Evanston neighbourhood Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Global News

Police tape could be seen blocking off part of the roadway.

Aerial pictures from the scene showed police tape surrounding two driveways, where a flatbed truck was parked with a car on it.

— more to come…