Sports

Pitchers and catchers report to Jays’ camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 9:14 am
1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. – Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says his team has a sense of urgency to get results this season after a disappointing exit in the wild-card playoff round last year.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report today to the team’s development complex to begin preparations for the 2024 Major League Baseball campaign.

Position players will report early next week ahead of the Blue Jays’ pre-season opener on Feb. 24.

Schneider says a talented group of players is in place and the squad is hungry to make strides.

Toronto won 89 games last year but was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays will kick off their regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

