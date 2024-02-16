What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province marks Family Day, the second long weekend of 2024.

The annual holiday, established in 2007, is meant to celebrate the importance of families.

Being a regional holiday, some federal services will still be open, like Canada Post.

However, many provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours.

All public and Catholic schools will also be closed as will post-secondary institutions like McMaster and Brock universities as well as Niagara and Mohawk colleges.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Feb. 19.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed Monday. Normal hours resume Feb. 20.

ATS DARTS: DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Feb. 19 All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for Family Day. For more information check out the Hamilton.ca website.

Animal services: Closed on Family Day.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Open on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse: Open on Feb. 19.

GO Transit: Family Day service will operate on Saturday schedules.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed Feb. 1.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be open on Family Day.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market: Closed Feb. 19.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Feb. 19. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a regular Sunday service schedule on Feb. 19. See the city’s website for specifics.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: The licensing and bylaw phone queue line is closed and reopens Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Ontario Works: The program, including Special Supports, will reopen Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Parking and Enforcement: Officers are not on duty starting Feb. 18 at 5:45 a.m. through until Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

Recreation centres: Bennetto, Bernie Morelli, Dundas Lions, Stoney Creek, Valley Park, Westmount and Sackville Hill Seniors are open. All others are closed on Feb. 19. Many arenas will be open for a Family Day Public Skate from 1 to 3 pm, Details can be found at Hamilton.ca/skating

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed on Feb. 19. Reopening at 10 a.m. Feb. 20.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 20

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry closed Feb. 19, reopening on Tuesday.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Feb. 19. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times will vary Feb. 19. Schedules can be seen at burlington.ca

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Feb. 19.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. However, the waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule for Feb. 19.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed Feb. 19.

Arenas: Bill Burgoyne Arena and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will be closed Feb. 19.

St. Catharines Farmers Market: The market will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: The aquatics centre will be closed Monday.

St. Catharines Museum, Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Community Centres: Russell Avenue Community Centre will be closed on Monday. Port Weller Community Centre will be closed Monday.

Niagara Regional Transit: Both St. Catharines and Niagara Falls buses will operate on a holiday schedule for Family Day. Regional, Fort Erie and Welland service will not be running Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: is collecting and delivering mail on Monday. Most post offices operated by the private sector will be open during business hours.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed Feb. 19.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Feb. 19, but not all. Family Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Rexall: Some outlets are open on a holiday schedule, but not all. Visit the Rexall website for store hours.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed Family Day. Exceptions include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open Feb 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Feb. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open Family Day between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open Family Day, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed Family Day except the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive, which is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed Family Day.

LCBO: All stores will be closed Family Day.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Some Niagara Falls attractions are closed during the winter months, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Wildplay Whirlpool Adventure Course, Niagara City Cruises and the White Water Walk.

Some, like the Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Falls History Museum and The Exchange and the Niagara Power Station, will be open Feb 19. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be open on Family Day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions are either closed or have adjusted hours on Family Day.