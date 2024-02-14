Menu

‘Where’s the African princess?’: Calgary children’s author releases book ‘The Little Regent’

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 7:10 pm
1 min read
A Calgary author is releasing a new children’s’ book she hopes will help strengthen cultural identity among young readers.

As a mother of five, Yewande Daniel-Ayoade noticed few opportunities for her kids to see themselves in their books.

“Where’s the African princess, you know? Where’s that person who looks like my kids, with a story that’s familiar to them?” said Daniel-Ayoade.

“I couldn’t find one. So, I knew as a writer that I had to write it.”

The Little Regent hits bookstores March 15, showcasing an interesting aspect of the Nigerian culture Daniel-Ayoade grew up in.

“Among the Yorubas, we have kings, who rule the small communities. And when one dies and doesn’t have a male son, typically his daughter becomes the regent,” she said.

The story borrows lessons in culture and in politics.

“I also wrote this story during election season, where there’s so much negative publicity when people are campaigning,” Daniel-Ayoade explained.

She’s hoping her story of an eight-year-old girl who is suddenly forced into a leadership role will inspire young girls, especially ethnic minorities.

“I think when kids grow up as minorities in a majority culture, there’s a level of self-consciousness about your identity that comes with that,” said Daniel-Ayoade.

“And that’s why I think it’s really important for my kids to feel seen in books.”

Signed copies of the book can be pre-ordered at Calgary’s Owl’s Nest Books.

