Manitoba appoints new Shared Health board chair, members to tackle healthcare challenges

The Manitoba government has appointed a new Shared Health board chair as well as new members to help tackle health challenges in the province, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced today.

“Shared Health is central to the work underway to reduce wait times, improve the culture of working in health care and provide the highest quality care to patients,” said Asagwara.

Dr. Brian Postl, the former dean and vice-provost of the Rady Faculty of Health at the University of Manitoba has been appointed chairperson of the Shared Health board of directors.

He will be replacing Brenna Shearer, who begins a new three-year term as a board member.

“I recognize what an important task we as health-care leaders have ahead of us and am proud to lend my experience to help lead the work of Shared Health in the coming years,” said Dr. Postl.

“I look forward to working with government to support and improve health-care services for Manitobans.”

These board members have been appointed to three-year terms: