Environment

Repairing pothole damages not normal this time of year, says Winnipeg mechanic

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 4:49 pm
1 min read
FILE - For one Winnipeg auto body repair shop, fixing cars damaged from potholes this early in the year is not common. View image in full screen
FILE - For one Winnipeg auto body repair shop, fixing cars damaged from potholes this early in the year is not common. Mike Arsenault/Global News
A milder winter is leading one auto repair shop in Winnipeg to field calls for service they say are not entirely common for this time of the year.

Approximately six requests to repair damages caused by potholes in the city have been called in since the start of the year for staff at Urban Garage — an auto body repair business near the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

“You wouldn’t usually get any (calls),” owner Robie Wong said. “The thawing… and the heat causes a lot of ground shifting. We’re seeing a little bit more this mild winter.”

Wong said that for cars damaged by driving over potholes, much of the damage leaves either the tires popped or the suspension damaged. For tires, he said the estimated cost could be around $500.

When it comes to working on suspensions, that cost can jump to over $1,000, he added.

“It’s mostly just either the tire blows out or the rim gets bent. Those are generally easy fixes for us… if a suspension gets bent, then it gets a little bit more complicated,” Wong said.

He also noted that the important thing for drivers to do is to be aware when driving. But while you can’t avoid every pothole, he said it helps to be careful when out on the roads.

“Everybody loves the milder winter, but there’s all these factors that come into play, where all these little dangers can come up,” he said.

In 2022, the Manitoba Public Insurance recorded a total of 1,761 pothole-related claims being filed between January and April. For the same period last year, that number was just under 400.

Last year, public works communications coordinator Ken Allen said the city had patched over 5,800 potholes between Jan. 1 and March 7, 2023.

