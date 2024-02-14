Annual Women’s Memorial March honours MMIWG and their families in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Every February on and around Valentine’s Day, First Nations, Inuit and Métis people organize marches for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) across the country.

The first Women’s Memorial March started in Vancouver in 1992 after Cheryl Ann Joe, a shíshálh Nation woman and mother, was found murdered.

“The pervasiveness of violence against women must be addressed and the cycle of violence must end,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

“We know there is much more work to be done. We are committed to listening, taking action, and working with Indigenous women and others,” he added. “Today, I encourage all British Columbians to join those honouring the murdered and missing, and to join in our call to end violence against women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender, and gender-diverse people.”

Now in its 33rd year, the Women’s Memorial March takes place annually on Valentine’s Day starting each year at the corner of Main Street and East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Attendees march through the neighbourhood, stopping at locations where Indigenous women were last seen or found.

Family and loved ones of MMIWG are welcomed first for an intimate ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and the general public is welcome at noon.

The event serves as a coming together — red ribbon skirts are made annually for families of MMIWG. The march itself is a space to remember those lost and bring attention to a rampant problem.

According to the Assembly of First Nations, Indigenous women make up 16 per cent of all female homicide victims and 11 per cent of missing women, yet Indigenous people make up only five per cent of the population of Canada.

When the MMIWG Inquiry released its final report in 2019, its work revealed that “persistent and deliberate human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses are the root cause behind Canada’s staggering rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.”

Victoria hosted its Stolen Sisters Memorial March on Saturday, inspired by the Women’s Memorial March. Almost 1,000 people showed up to the march that saw community members march down Pandora Avenue to the B.C. legislature.

“It’s also to hold space for those of us who are mourning, left in limbo or still searching,” said Lisa deWit, a member of Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Laksilyu clan, who is part of Victoria’s march committee. “It’s an opportunity to remind greater society as a whole that this issue is still present.

“Perhaps it inspires others to get curious, to understand the systems that are contributing to our women disappearing and being murdered — (the MMIWG crisis) is more than just stats.”

