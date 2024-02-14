Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid after incident at Halifax-area school

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
In a release on Wednesday, police said an investigation began after the RCMP's Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of threats at the Eastern Passage Education Centre on Feb. 7. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers in the Halifax area were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday, following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a school in Eastern Passage.

In a release on Wednesday, police said an investigation began after the RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of threats at the Eastern Passage Education Centre on Feb. 7.

“RCMP officers learned that two youths had made threats on social media to harm specific youths at the school,” police said in a statement, adding officers worked with the school to seize cellphones and collect information.

“That same day, it was determined that the two youths involved did not have access to firearms, other weapons or the school.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP say officers maintained a daily presence at the school “out of precaution.”

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

The following day, police executed search warrants at two homes where officers located and collected multiple electronic devices.

“Yesterday, the two youths, accompanied by their parents, attended the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where they were safely arrested,” police said,, adding the accused have since been released on conditions.

The two teens are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Feb. 22 to face charges of uttering threats and conspiracy to commit murder.

“RCMP Victim Services has been engaged and the investigation remains ongoing,” the release added.

“No further information will be disclosed to protect the identity of the victims and two youths arrested.”

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices