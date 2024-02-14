Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid after incident at Halifax-area school

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers in the Halifax area were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday, following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a school in Eastern Passage.

In a release on Wednesday, police said an investigation began after the RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of threats at the Eastern Passage Education Centre on Feb. 7.

“RCMP officers learned that two youths had made threats on social media to harm specific youths at the school,” police said in a statement, adding officers worked with the school to seize cellphones and collect information.

“That same day, it was determined that the two youths involved did not have access to firearms, other weapons or the school.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP say officers maintained a daily presence at the school “out of precaution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has arrested two youths in relation to an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in #EasternPassage. https://t.co/HauPpuemPy pic.twitter.com/kr7Bdijtue — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) February 14, 2024

The following day, police executed search warrants at two homes where officers located and collected multiple electronic devices.

“Yesterday, the two youths, accompanied by their parents, attended the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where they were safely arrested,” police said,, adding the accused have since been released on conditions.

The two teens are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Feb. 22 to face charges of uttering threats and conspiracy to commit murder.

“RCMP Victim Services has been engaged and the investigation remains ongoing,” the release added.

“No further information will be disclosed to protect the identity of the victims and two youths arrested.”