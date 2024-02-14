Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia to spend $1.6 billion on hospitals, schools and roads in 2024-25

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Finance Minister Allan MacMaster arranges his documents at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax on Thursday, March 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Finance Minister Allan MacMaster arranges his documents at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax on Thursday, March 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
The Nova Scotia government says it will spend just over $1.6 billion on capital projects such as hospitals, schools and roads in the coming fiscal year.

Overall capital spending for 2024-25 is $8 million more than the record capital plan tabled for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the health sector will get the largest portion of the funding at $593 million, including $301.7 million for the province’s two biggest hospital projects in Halifax and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

There is also $483.3 million for highway and road projects while $208.5 million will go to build and renovate schools, with four new schools expected to open in 2024.

MacMaster says $15.5 million has been allocated to help with preliminary work on 222 new public housing units that were announced with the federal government in September.

Meanwhile, $20 million will go toward ongoing repairs of roads and bridges damaged by severe rain and flooding in July.

MacMaster said he will be tabling the 2024-25 provincial budget on Feb. 29.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

