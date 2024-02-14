‘Cancel it immediately’: Ontario kills LCBO identification card pilot

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has killed a controversial security check pilot planned to run at some liquor stores in Ontario just days after it was announced.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s Minister of Finance announced he had ordered an end to a program that would have had customer identification cards scanned at the entrances to some stores.

Peter Bethlenfalvy said he had ordered the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to “immediately” cancel the pilot after concerns were raised.

The pilot program was announced on Monday to run at six northern Ontario liquor stores in Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay. The LCBO said it was designed to combat theft.

The controlled entrances pilot, which was originally set to roll out during the spring and run for 12 months, would have required customers aged 17 and older to show government-issued identification to enter a liquor store. As part of the process, the ID would be scanned.

“While it may add a few extra minutes to our customers’ visit, we trust that this is a small inconvenience for a safer and more enjoyable shopping experience,” an LCBO spokesperson said, announcing the move.

But soon after the LCBO announced the pilot, the Ford government ordered it to stop.

“Over the past 24 hours, I have heard serious concerns about the LCBO’s newly announced pilot program,” a spokesperson for Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfavy said on Wednesday.

“Where there are safety concerns, LCBO will continue to work with its community partners to explore alternatives to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.”