Canada

Woman, 71, dies after being struck by transit bus in Saint John

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
A bus sits outside Kings Square in Saint John on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A 71-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Saint John on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
A bus sits outside Kings Square in Saint John on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A 71-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Saint John on Tuesday evening. Tim Roszell / Global News
A 71-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Saint John on Tuesday evening.

In a Wednesday morning release, police said first responders arrived around 6:15 p.m. to the scene of the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Itty Bitty Way and MacLaren Boulevard in the city’s north end. The impacted pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“There were a number of passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, but no other physical injuries were reported,” Saint John Police said in a statement, adding that authorities are seeking dash-cam or video footage from anyone that was in the area at the time of the crash.

“Forensic Services and Accident Reconstruction were called to the scene. Traffic was closed for several hours, and the bus was seized as part of the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Saint John released a message of condolence in response to the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” read the statement issued by the city on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The city said it is “fully cooperating” with the ongoing investigation and have provided all relevant resources to police, including the bus involved and onboard video footage.

The driver involved in the incident was said to be “profoundly affected” and is receiving support.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to supporting our employees through this challenging time, recognizing the emotional toll an incident like this takes on everyone involved,” the release from the city said, adding that safety protocols and training programs are now being reviewed following the fatal crash.

Saint John Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

