Woman, 71, dies after being struck by transit bus in Saint John

A 71-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Saint John on Tuesday evening.

In a Wednesday morning release, police said first responders arrived around 6:15 p.m. to the scene of the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Itty Bitty Way and MacLaren Boulevard in the city’s north end. The impacted pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“There were a number of passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, but no other physical injuries were reported,” Saint John Police said in a statement, adding that authorities are seeking dash-cam or video footage from anyone that was in the area at the time of the crash.

“Forensic Services and Accident Reconstruction were called to the scene. Traffic was closed for several hours, and the bus was seized as part of the investigation.”

The City of Saint John released a message of condolence in response to the incident.

Saint John Transit Message of Condolence

We are reaching out to share the news of a tragic incident that occurred yesterday evening involving one of our transit buses and a pedestrian. https://t.co/lISqWe8fia pic.twitter.com/q2O54qXQjd — City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) February 14, 2024

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” read the statement issued by the city on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The city said it is “fully cooperating” with the ongoing investigation and have provided all relevant resources to police, including the bus involved and onboard video footage.

The driver involved in the incident was said to be “profoundly affected” and is receiving support.

“We are committed to supporting our employees through this challenging time, recognizing the emotional toll an incident like this takes on everyone involved,” the release from the city said, adding that safety protocols and training programs are now being reviewed following the fatal crash.

Saint John Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.