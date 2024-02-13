Menu

Economy

BC Real Estate Association numbers point to market ‘uptrend’ at beginning of 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
B.C. rolls out specifics of new housing initiative aimed at building more rental homes
The province is rolling out the specifics of "B.C. Builds," the new initiative is designed to increase the supply of middle-income rental housing. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.
The BC Real Estate Association says there was a nearly 30 per cent increase in home sales last month compared with January 2023, while prices were also up.

The association says 3,979 sales were completed last month, for an average price of $957,909, a more than 10-per-cent jump from the year before.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says the sales numbers show a “clear uptrend” to kick off 2024 with a dollar value of $3.8 billion in sales for the month.

‘Critical segment of our workforce is struggling to find housing’: B.C.’s housing minister
Ogmundson says declining mortgage rates and further interest rate cuts expected to be made by the Bank of Canada this year are both “driving sentiment in the market and bring pent-up demand off the sidelines.”

The Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver saw the greatest year-over-year jumps in unit sales and dollar volumes.

Sales in Chilliwack last month topped $144.6 million, a more than 73-per-cent jump from last year, while in Greater Vancouver sales reached $1.78 billion, a 48.4-per-cent increase.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

