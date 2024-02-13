SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NEW YORK – The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Rielly cross-checked Greig up high after the Senators forward fired a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa’s 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans travel from all over for Toronto Maple Leafs practice at Nathan Phillips Square'
Fans travel from all over for Toronto Maple Leafs practice at Nathan Phillips Square
Story continues below advertisement

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The NHL’s decision came down just before Toronto hosted the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Rielly will miss most of a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Maple Leafs, who are trying to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Trending Now

Rielly’s suspension matches the longest of the season. Detroit forward David Perron was suspended six games in December for his cross-check of Senators defenceman Artem Zub.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices