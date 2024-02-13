Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games

NEW YORK – The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Rielly cross-checked Greig up high after the Senators forward fired a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa’s 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.
Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.
The NHL’s decision came down just before Toronto hosted the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
Rielly will miss most of a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Maple Leafs, who are trying to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Rielly’s suspension matches the longest of the season. Detroit forward David Perron was suspended six games in December for his cross-check of Senators defenceman Artem Zub.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
