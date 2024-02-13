Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Rielly cross-checked Greig up high after the Senators forward fired a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa’s 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The NHL’s decision came down just before Toronto hosted the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Rielly will miss most of a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Maple Leafs, who are trying to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rielly’s suspension matches the longest of the season. Detroit forward David Perron was suspended six games in December for his cross-check of Senators defenceman Artem Zub.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.