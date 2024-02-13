1 person killed in northern Alberta helicopter crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in northeastern Alberta Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the crash happened on the frozen surface of Lake Athabasca just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Liam MacDonald said it was reported that one person — the pilot — was on board at the time.

Albert RCMP media relations Cpl. Mathew Howell said the pilot was killed in the crash.

Members of the RCMP were called to the scene near Fort Chipewyan at about 6:30 p.m., according to Howell. He said officers were involved in the investigation along with the medical examiner, and the TSB has since taken over the investigation.

Howell said the crash is being considered a workplace accident because it was a work helicopter that crashed. It’s not known who owned the helicopter or where it was headed at the time.

MacDonald said the TSB is sending two investigators to the site and they are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to Occupational Health and Safety for comment.