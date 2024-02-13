Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person killed in northern Alberta helicopter crash

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a fatal helicopter crash in northern Alberta Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in northeastern Alberta Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the crash happened on the frozen surface of Lake Athabasca just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Liam MacDonald said it was reported that one person — the pilot — was on board at the time.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Albert RCMP media relations Cpl. Mathew Howell said the pilot was killed in the crash.

Members of the RCMP were called to the scene near Fort Chipewyan at about 6:30 p.m., according to Howell. He said officers were involved in the investigation along with the medical examiner, and the TSB has since taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

Howell said the crash is being considered a workplace accident because it was a work helicopter that crashed. It’s not known who owned the helicopter or where it was headed at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald said the TSB is sending two investigators to the site and they are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to Occupational Health and Safety for comment.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices