Politics

‘No drugs!’ chant erupts at chaotic meeting on proposed consumption site in Richmond

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safe consumption meeting in Richmond gets heated.'
Safe consumption meeting in Richmond gets heated.
People against a proposed "safe consumption site" in richmond made a lot of noise Monday night, both inside and outside city hall. Dozens of these facilities already exist in communities right across B.C. But as cassidy mosconi reports, in Richmond, there is an organized and very vocal opposition.
Chaos erupted at Richmond’s City Hall on Monday night as a proposed supervised consumption site was debated.

The meeting was standing room only with more than 100 people registered to have their say.

Dozens of protesters opposed to the initiative gathered outside with chants of “no drugs, no drugs, no drugs” being heard inside the council chambers.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie demanded the protesters to calm down.

“Excuse me, excuse me, I thought we got it straight there aren’t going to be any demonstrations here,” he said.

Richmond RCMP officers were also called in to keep an eye on the situation, even escorting someone out to cheers from the crowd.

The City of Richmond cannot approve a supervised consumption site as that decision lies with Vancouver Coastal Health and Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

City council is set to meet again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

