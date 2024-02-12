Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship in dire need of new field truck

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:14 pm
2 min read
The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society says its truck was hit in the middle of the night while parked on a street in Penticton, back in December. View image in full screen
The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society says its truck was hit in the middle of the night while parked on a street in Penticton, back in December. Courtesy: Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A South Okanagan non-profit organization is reaching out to the community for support after its field truck was completely written off following a vehicle incident.

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society says its truck was significantly damaged while parked on a street in Penticton, B.C., back in December.

“We had an old field truck; it was a 1999 Ford Ranger and in the middle of the night someone hit it. No one was injured, which was great, but it was completely written off,” said Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society Stewardship biologist Lia McKinnon.

“Since it was a 1999 Ford Ranger, what we got from ICBC isn’t really enough to pay for a new truck. We’re hoping to buy something a little bit newer and more reliable. We are primarily grant funded and unfortunately our grants for some reason specifically say we can’t use them for a lease, so we really do need to have enough money to be able to buy something new to us.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cars and cyclist hit by out-of-control vehicle in Kelowna'
Cars and cyclist hit by out-of-control vehicle in Kelowna

The organization is based in Penticton and works throughout the Okanagan-Similkameen region which includes Princeton and all the way up the valley into Armstrong and Cherryville.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the Stewardship, having a truck is critical for the work that staff and students do year-round.

“We use it for all of our work. We do a lot of invasive plant management with our students so it carries our brush cutters and our garbage bags and our garbage pickers, it carries our staff around,” said McKinnon.

“In the fall we do a lot of plantings, so it carries our plants and our shovels and all of our other tools so it’s really essential to what we do.”

Click to play video: 'Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge raises over 80K'
Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge raises over 80K
Trending Now

Currently, the society is using personal vehicles but McKinnon says it is not a permanent solution.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we can’t buy a vehicle, maybe we can rent one, but that’s also difficult with summer students because they’re often so young and then we use them out in the bush, you know, throwing weeds and shovels and things on them,” said McKinnon.

“So, we need something that we can scratch up the inside of.”

The non-profit has launched a fundraising campaign in hopes of purchasing a new truck and all the information is available on the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society website.

“There’s a link there to donate to the truck campaign and if anyone has a truck that they’re not using, we can also offer tax receipts,” said McKinnon.

Click to play video: 'Two non-profit organizations in Peachland recovering following break-in.'
Two non-profit organizations in Peachland recovering following break-in.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices