Kawartha Land Trust purchases 1,400-acre nature reserve along Pigeon Lake

Peterborough, Ont.-based land conservation charity Kawartha Land Trust has purchased the Hammer Family Nature Preserve, the largest conservation property in the organization’s 22-year history.

On Monday in Lakehurst in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, officials announced the purchase of the property which consists of 1,400 acres of forests, wetlands, fields and natural shoreline along the east side of Pigeon Lake in the municipality.

The purchase was assisted by $2.9 million from Ontario’s Greenlands Conservation Partnership, a $38-million program which helps conserve ecologically important natural areas. The Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund and private donors also provided funding support.

Kawartha Land Trust executive director John Kintare says the purchase of the land will ensure its future protection and provide more opportunities for public access and nature connection.

“Kawartha Land Trust is extremely grateful for the government funding partners and private donors who made this ambitious project possible,” he said.

“The protection of this natural gem of the Kawarthas is an important investment in nature, in the Kawarthas, and Ontario at large. It was only through our strong partnerships that we were able to achieve such a positive conservation outcome.”

Andrea Khanjin, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, says she’s proud of the province’s contribution to Kawartha Land Trust’s largest conservation project.

Founded in 2001, Kawartha Lake Trust protects 34 properties and more than 6,700 acres of land throughout the Kawarthas including 1,739 acres of wetland.

“By working alongside strong conservation leaders, we have been able to leverage public and private funds to protect ecologically important natural areas for generations to come,” said Khanjin.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes Brock MPP Laurie Scott say the $2.9M investment demonstrates Ontario’s commitment to preserving ecosystems across the riding.

“I want to thank Kawartha Land Trust for stepping forward and all the advocacy work and experience that they have in ensuring that our natural heritage and ecosystems are preserved for future generations,” said Smith. “Kudos to Kawartha Land Trust for all they do and thank you for continuing to advocate for our environment this way.”

Added Scott: “Our government is proud to support the Kawartha Land Trust in their monumental conservation efforts, Keeping this land safe helps protect its important natural features, safeguard crucial habitats, and will allow for people to connect with nature now and in the future.”

Kintare says the support and investments from Ontario, Ottawa and private donors has resulted in the creation of a “regional and provincial community asset.

“This conservation outcome would also not have been possible without the countless contributions of KLT’s dedicated community of volunteers, donors, partners, and supporters throughout our 22-year history,” he said. “For that, I thank each and every one of you.”

Property details:

The nature preserve protects 1,411 acres of forests, wetlands, fields, and natural shoreline along Pigeon Lake — seven times bigger than Emily Provincial Park.

Over 200 acres of wetlands in total — 183 acres of which include sections of the Bear Creek Provincially Significant Wetland (PSW) and Fulton’s Bay — Oak Orchard Wetland (PSW).

Protects approximately 700 acres of deep upland forest, which is uncommon for the region. The forest provides vital habitat for species that are sensitive to disturbance and require large tracts of woodlands, like the at-risk Wood Thrush.

Species at risk on the property include: Blanding’s turtle and Eastern Meadowlark (both listed provincially as threatened); Monarch butterfly (endangered federally) and the black ash tree and butternut tree (both endangered provincially) and the Golden-Winged Warbler, Evening Grosbeak, Barn Swallow (all provincially “special concern).

Located less than one kilometre away from Kawartha Land Trust’s second-largest protected property — Big (Boyd/Chiminis) Island. At 1,142 acres, it is the largest known undeveloped island in the Kawarthas.

Kawartha Land Trust is currently developing a comprehensive community consultation plan to consult local stakeholders, Williams Treaties First Nations, and community partners to inform future stewardship plans, partnerships, and public access to the property.