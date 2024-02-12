Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan above national average in workplace harassment: Statistics Canada

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan is above the national average when it comes to experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace. View image in full screen
Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan is above the national average when it comes to experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace. Sean Kilpatrick/CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not a place where we want Saskatchewan to be a leader, but the province is above the national average when it comes to workplace harassment.

According to Statistics Canada, 50 per cent of women in Saskatchewan have experienced harassment or sexual assault in the workplace. Data also shows that nearly 40 per cent of men in the province have also experienced harassment or sexual assault at work.

Those numbers reflect issues such as inappropriate sexualized behaviours, gender-based discrimination and discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“We understand that everyone can be impacted by harassment in the workplace, but we also understand the role of intersectionality,” said Nicole White, the project lead for Enough Already, a coalition that is determined to address and prevent workplace sexual harassment in Saskatchewan.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While the government recently expanded health and safety policies, experts say more can still be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“The number one thing that a Saskatchewan employer could do is create a space of proactive prevention,” White said.

University of Regina professor of occupational health and safety Sean Tucker said that based on other research, women are far more likely to experience sexual harassment, assault and sexual violence in the workplace than men. He added that this is a human rights issue and also an occupational health and safety issue.

“This is an important study because it provides us interprovincial comparisons and that’s really important,” Tucker said. “We’re still kind of digging into those numbers. In some ways, it’s not surprising. We’ve known from other studies about the high prevalence, and it reminds us again that we … we need to take action on this.”

Trending Now

In 2023, the Saskatchewan government amended the Saskatchewan Employment Act, which requires all regulated workplaces to have harassment policies in place and that all incidents of harassment in workplaces be investigated.

Click to play video: 'Workplace sexual harassment more common than you might think, according to Statistics Canada'
Workplace sexual harassment more common than you might think, according to Statistics Canada

 

