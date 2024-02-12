Menu

Canada

Waterloo Public Health issues suspension orders issued for more than 18,000 elementary school kids

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. View image in full screen
FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Waterloo Public Health says it has issued 18,643 suspension orders for elementary students in the area whose vaccination records aren’t in order.

The agency says families and caregivers now have six weeks to act or their kids will be suspended.

It noted that the orders went out on Feb. 1, which gives families until March 27 to get their vaccinations or their records updated with public health.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

In a release, WPH noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic routine vaccine coverage rates for things such as measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria and chickenpox took a giant dip.

“Vaccination protects kids and keeps schools healthy by stopping the spread of serious and preventable disease,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“Children who are not vaccinated are at increased risk of getting infections and spreading diseases to others. The enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act is critical for ensuring the health and wellbeing of our community.”

In November 2023, public health issued 27,567 warnings to those with children who had outdated vaccination records.

Since that time, it has had catch-up clinics and run advertising campaigns to try and help people get their kids’ vaccination records in order.

Suspension orders for high school students who do not have up-to-date vaccinations are expected to be issued next month and they will have until May 27 to get their records in order.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

