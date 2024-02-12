Richmond’s safe consumption site proposal on council agenda Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond’s city council is meeting on Monday to discuss the merits of establishing a safe consumption site at the city’s hospital.

If created, the site would provide people with a safe place to use substances and offer them connections to treatment or counselling services.

A motion passed by council last week asked staff to explore the benefits and challenges of implementing the site, which would be managed by Vancouver Coastal Health.

However, the proposal has been met with pushback over public safety concerns.

City Coun. Kash Heed, who put the proposal forward, said it’s made him the target of abusive emails.

“If you’re saying these people can’t consume their drugs in public, where can they consume their drugs?” Heed said.

“Guess what? We’re giving them somewhere where we can get them into some other care for them to consume their drugs, and most importantly we’re saving their lives.”

More than 17,000 people have signed a petition against the site being created.

Richmond city council said in a statement that the decision to open or operate a supervised consumption site lies with Vancouver Coastal Health. If council votes in favour of a site then it will be up to VCH to decide whether a site is in the interest of public health and safety.

There has been considerable community and media interest in this topic since an initial discussion at the General Purposes Committee on Monday, February 5 where Council voted 8-1 in favour of further discussion. That interest has also resulted in a large amount of misinformation and misunderstanding of what will go before Council on Monday and what a supervised consumption site is.

Neither the City of Richmond or Council can actually open or operate a supervised consumption site. That decision lies with Health Canada and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) which must apply for and grant an exemption under Section 56.1 of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Should Council vote in favour of exploring a supervised consumption site in Richmond, it will be up to VCH to decide whether such a site is in the interests of public health and safety and develop an application to Health Canada accordingly.