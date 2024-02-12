Menu

Canada

New youth metal health building opens in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 12, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
The front of the CMHA WW building on Woolwich Street. View image in full screen
The new CMHA WW and Grove Hub on Woolwich St. in Guelph. Megan Brady/CMHA WW
There is a new place open in Guelph for children and youth experiencing mental health issues.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW) and the Grove Youth Wellness Hub announced on Monday that they have opened the new Children and Youth Services building on Woolwich Street south of Woodlawn Road.

The building consists of three floors with half of the first floor and all of the second floor housing the CMHA WW children’s services team.

Also on the first floor will be the home of The Grove Hub. The administrative offices of CMHA WW will be on the third floor.

The second floor will have a commercial kitchen plus there are multi-purpose spaces throughout the new building.

In a news release, the new building opens during a pivotal time in the community.

“We have created this new building, in generous partnership with Vesterra and many others in our community, to be a place of care and hope for young people who are struggling,” said Helen Fishburn, chief executive of CMHA WW.

The project was spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Guelph and supported by the community, according to the Grove Wellington Guelph interim executive director Jeff Hoffman.

“Youth are at the centre of all that we do and we encourage all youth across our community to visit the Hub that was designed for youth, by youth.”

An official opening is set to take place in the spring.

 

