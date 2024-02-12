Menu

Fire

Fires at commercial building, vacant houses mean busy morning for Winnipeg firefighters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 8:33 am
1 min read
Winnipeg firefighters tackle a blaze at a commercial building on Keewatin Street on Monday morning.
Winnipeg firefighters tackle a blaze at a commercial building on Keewatin Street on Monday morning. @WinnipegTMC / Twitter / City of Winnipeg
It’s been a busy Monday morning for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Fire crews were dispatched to a blaze at a commercial building on Keewatin Street, causing traffic disruptions and the closure of Keewatin in both directions between Inkster Boulevard and Church Avenue.

A separate fire, this one involving vacant houses in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, was also being tackled by firefighters early Monday, leading to the temporary closure of Elgin between Isabel and Ellen Streets.

In both cases, firefighters anticipate crews will remain at the scenes throughout the morning, with road closures to stay in place throughout the busy morning commute. Drivers are urged to take a different route and avoid either area.

Click to play video: 'Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg'
Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg
