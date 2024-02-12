Menu

Canada

Coroner’s inquiry begins into death of Quebec police officer and killing of suspect

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2024 8:04 am
1 min read
A police officer secures the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man at a home in the province's Mauricie region Monday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A police officer secures the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man at a home in the province's Mauricie region Monday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Global News
A coroner’s inquiry set to open Monday will probe the deaths of both a Quebec provincial police sergeant killed on the job last March and her assailant, who was killed by fellow officers.

Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed on March 27 while trying to make an arrest in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Her partner was also injured in the attack.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, the man accused of killing her, was shot dead by police and had a history of mental health issues, having been found not criminally responsible at least five times for past offences.

The public inquiry will take place in Trois-Rivières, Que., halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, and will be presided over by coroner Géhane Kamel.

Provincial Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called for the public inquest to seek recommendations that will improve how authorities respond in the future.

Last month, the Crown announced no criminal charges would be laid against the officers stemming from the police killing of Brouillard Lessard.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

