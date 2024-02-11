Menu

Weather

More snow forecasted for Nova Scotia as 30 centimetres expected mid-week

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Halifax digging themselves out after multi-day snowfall
The heavy snowfall that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend had many Haligonians out shovelling to keep up with the powerful storm. Monday's cleanup efforts were in full swing around the city.
Less than two weeks after some areas of Nova Scotia were thumped with more than 100 centimetres of snow, another winter storm watch was issued on Sunday for up to 30 centimetres forecasted to hit the province later this week.

In a weather update from Environment Canada, a Nor’easter is said to be passing south of Nova Scotia late Tuesday and into Wednesday with anywhere between 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall accumulating throughout most of the province.

“Any fresh snow from this system has the potential to combine with strengthening northerly winds to reduce visibilities in blowing snow,” the update said, adding that residents could expect up to 70 kilometres-per-hour winds at the peak of the storm.

“As with all nor’easters, small changes in the storm track can result in large changes in the snowfall forecast, and this alert will be updated periodically to reflect the latest information.”

The weather agency added that an extensive period of onshore flurries and snow squalls look likely to occur over parts of northeastern mainland Nova Scotia and northern Cape Breton.

“These areas could continue to see accumulating snow into Thursday night,” the statement read.

At the height of the recent blizzard, more than 80 centimetres were recorded at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, with 30 to 40 centimetres reported in Halifax’s city centre and 33 to 52 in Dartmouth.

The snowfall was the heaviest in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, prompting the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to declare a state of emergency and urging people to shelter in place.

Some Cape Bretoners feeling stranded after massive snowfall
Some Cape Bretoners feeling stranded after massive snowfall

— with files from Alex Cooke

