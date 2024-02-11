Edmonton Oilers blanked 4-0 by L.A. Kings

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers were shutout for the second time this season, falling 4-0 Saturday night in Los Angeles.

After a scoreless first period, the Kings took control with goals 49 seconds apart early in the second. Pierre-Luc Dubois whizzed a power play shot from the right wing past Stuart Skinner. Then Quinton Byfield set up Trevor Lewis for a goal on two-on-one. Corey Perry appeared to have his first goal as an Oiler halfway through the second as he took a pass down low from Leon Draisaitl, but David Rittich came up with a sprawling right pad save.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a point blank on a power play early in the third, but again Rittich came up with a big stop. Byfield made it 3-0 when he cashed in a rebound with 12:54 left.

The Oilers pulled Skinner for an extra attacker with 5:37 to go. Byfield scored an empty netter with 2:42 on the clock.

Rittich made 27 stops for his first shutout of the season. Skinner made 23 saves.

It was the Kings first game under interim head coach Jim Hiller. He replaced Todd McLellan on February 2.

The Oilers, 30-17-1, will host Detroit on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).