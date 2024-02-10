SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rested Senators knock off visiting Leafs 5-3

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2024 9:52 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators came back from a 10-day break with an impressive 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Led by Shane Pinto, who had a goal and two assists, the Senators (21-25-2) also got goals from Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko, Josh Norris and Ridly Greig. Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Max Domi scored for the Leafs (26-15-8). Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

Trailing 4-2 to start the third period, the Leafs made it a one-goal game at 5:12 thanks to a defensive breakdown by Ottawa leaving Domi alone out front for his fifth of the season. Greig added an empty-net goal with 5.1 seconds remaining. Morgan Reilly took exception to the slapshot Greig used for the empty-net goal and cross-checked Greig up high.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans travel from all over for Toronto Maple Leafs practice at Nathan Phillips Square'
Fans travel from all over for Toronto Maple Leafs practice at Nathan Phillips Square
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead early in the second when Tarasenko broke in and beat Jones high, but Toronto tied it when, despite being tied up by Jakob Chychrun, Knies batted a Mitch Marner shot past Korpisalo.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Ottawa scored twice more to end the period leading 4-2.

Pinto, with his third of the season, tipped a Parker Kelly shot and Norris made it 4-2 on a great individual effort that finished with a shot to the top corner. It was Norris’s first goal in 15 games.

Toronto opened the scoring at 3:45 when Marner found Matthews for his 42nd of the season.

More on Sports

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead at the eight-minute mark, but upon review the goal was disallowed for being offside.

Ottawa got out of the period tied 1-1 thanks to a turnover that led to a 3-on-1 and finished with Giroux picking up a Mathieu Joseph rebound and roofing a shot over Jones.

Trending Now

The Senators take the season series 3-1-0.

NOTES

Ottawa D Jake Sanderson remained out with a lower-body injury, while Travis Hamonic returned after missing five games. Zack MacEwen was a healthy scratch. Toronto’s William Lagesson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last 17 games. Mark Giordano (lower body) and Conor Timmins (illness) missed the game.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices