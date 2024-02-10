Snowfall warning issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.
The weather alert covers the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions, with Environment Canada forecasting 10-15 cm of snow.
Sent out Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., the alert says it’ll begin to start snowing near midnight and will continue throughout until Sunday afternoon.
The heaviest amount is expected to fall Sunday morning.
