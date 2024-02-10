Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
A map showing a snowfall alert for parts of B.C.'s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
A map showing areas of B.C.’s Southern Interior under a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Feb. 10, 2024. The warning is calling for 10-15 cm of snow. Environment Canada
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The weather alert covers the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions, with Environment Canada forecasting 10-15 cm of snow.

Sent out Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., the alert says it’ll begin to start snowing near midnight and will continue throughout until Sunday afternoon.

The heaviest amount is expected to fall Sunday morning.

