A serious collision closed a central Alberta highway Friday.

RCMP said it happened after 12 p.m. on Highway 13 near Range Road 261, west of Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Police said two vehicles were involved.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, police said traffic on the highway would be redirected for several hours.

