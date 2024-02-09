Collision on Manitoba highway leaves woman dead, two others injured

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead, and two others injured, following a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Selkirk RCMP responded to the incident on Highway 4 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 . Officials noted the incident occurred west of the St. Peters Dynevor Bridge, in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police said that a delivery van, travelling south, lost control due to icy road conditions and collided with a vehicle going north. The 63-year-old male driver of the delivery vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the 68-year-old male driver of the northbound vehicle.

A female passenger, aged 69, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.