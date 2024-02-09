1-time package to Nashville announced as part of London International Airport schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The London International Airport is out with its summer schedule and also announcing a one-time vacation charter to Nashville, Tenn., at the end of September.

The airport says Air Canada will be increasing the frequency of its flights to Toronto to four times a day starting in May. WestJet will increase service to Calgary with daily flights beginning in May and twice daily flights starting in June.

Meanwhile, the London International Airport says a “new, exclusive one-time direct destination” is set for the end of September. Peterborough-based BST Vacations will be offering a special private charter to Nashville from Sept. 26 to 29.

“This is not your run of the mill travel experience,” said BST Vacations VP Rob Blowes. “Food and beverage are included on the outbound flight and is all locally sourced… Continental breakfast and in-flight meals are handpicked and made to order the morning of the flight and bear and wine are from local breweries and wineries.”

BST Vacations says passengers will “embark on a long weekend of fun in the Music City aboard a Boeing 737-800.” While in Nashville, passengers will receive accommodations at one of three interconnected downtown hotels, AC Hotel Downtown Nashville, Residence Inn Downtown Nashville and Springhill Suites Hotel Downtown Nasville.

There are also excursions to choose from, at extra cost, including the Soul of Music City Tour, Hop On/Hop Off passes and a Grand Ole Opry Backstage Tour and Show.

“This collaboration is a perfect fit, and we are pleased to be adding a partner that will offer an enhanced, enjoyable travel experience for our passengers,” said Gerry Vanderhoek, Director, Commercial & Air Services, London International Airport. “I look forward to the success of these charters and eagerly anticipate the possibility of future collaborations with BST Vacations.”

If all goes well, BST Vacations said it could “pave the way for a full charter program in 2025.”