Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COSAR respond to medical distress call in Kelowna park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
A fire built by a search and rescue group during a medical distress call. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says a fire was built and that four people were warmed up during the medical distress call. COSAR
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to a medical distress call on Thursday evening.

The agency says the incident happened at John’s Family Conservancy Regional Park in southwest Kelowna, with police requesting their help.

“A fire was built, the party of four individuals was rewarmed and first aid was provided until they were able to move,” said COSAR.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“They were then brought out and one individual was transferred to B.C. Ambulance.”

Click to play video: '‘You won a prize’: Australian police rescue toddler stuck in Hello Kitty claw machine'
‘You won a prize’: Australian police rescue toddler stuck in Hello Kitty claw machine
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices