COSAR respond to medical distress call in Kelowna park

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to a medical distress call on Thursday evening.

The agency says the incident happened at John’s Family Conservancy Regional Park in southwest Kelowna, with police requesting their help.

“A fire was built, the party of four individuals was rewarmed and first aid was provided until they were able to move,” said COSAR.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“They were then brought out and one individual was transferred to B.C. Ambulance.”