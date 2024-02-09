Peterborough teen charged with stunt driving in community safety zone: police

Send this page to someone via email

A novice driver in Peterborough, Ont., faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop in a community safety zone on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon, an officer on patrol in the area of Hilliard Street and Marina Boulevard clocked a vehicle travelling 97 km/h in a posted 40 km/h area designated as a community safety zone.

A community safety zone is one designated where public safety is of special concern on a part of a roadway. The zones in the city are active at all hours daily and feature posted signage. Fines for speeding are increased in the zones, for example, 20 km/h over the limit results in a $180 fine instead of $95.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say an 18-year-old Peterborough man, a licenced G2 driver, was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

He was issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement