Crime

Peterborough teen charged with stunt driving in community safety zone: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Slow saves lives:’ Peterborough introduces reduced speed limits in school zones'
‘Slow saves lives:’ Peterborough introduces reduced speed limits in school zones
RELATE: Be prepared to slow down when driving through school zones in the City of Peterborough. Officials announced the implementation of new rules on Tuesday aimed at improving safety for pedestrians, especially the littlest ones. Germain Ma has more. – Dec 5, 2023
A novice driver in Peterborough, Ont., faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop in a community safety zone on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon, an officer on patrol in the area of Hilliard Street and Marina Boulevard clocked a vehicle travelling 97 km/h in a posted 40 km/h area designated as a community safety zone.

A community safety zone is one designated where public safety is of special concern on a part of a roadway. The zones in the city are active at all hours daily and feature posted signage. Fines for speeding are increased in the zones, for example, 20 km/h over the limit results in a $180 fine instead of $95.

Police say an 18-year-old Peterborough man, a licenced G2 driver, was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

He was issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Click to play video: 'Speed reduction in Peterborough school zones given initial approval by city council'
Speed reduction in Peterborough school zones given initial approval by city council
