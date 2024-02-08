Ballet Kelowna delves into love and loss in upcoming performance

Dancers are ethereally twirling around the studio, rehearsing to passionately tell the mythological stories of Greek gods and goddesses in the Canadian debut of the contemporary ballet work called Delicate Fire.

The work has been created by the CEO and artistic director of Ballet Kelowna, Simone Orlando.

“Delicate Fire is inspired by the music of the late Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock. The piece loosely follows the family tree of Greek gods and goddesses, but it really focuses on the myth of Aphrodite and Adonis and delves into themes of love and loss,” said Orlando.

Delicate Fire debuts alongside the Canadian premiere of Mustard and invites the audience to tap into a world of imagination. The production is led by guest choreographer Robert Stephen.

“Mustard is based on the award-winning play by Kat Sandler who like me, is based in Toronto,” said Stephen.

“It’s a fantastic play. It’s about imaginary friends and imagining what happens to those friends when we grow out of them and what if one stayed around for way too long and wreaked havoc on his human friend’s life.”

The contemporary double bill paired together for two performances called Turning Point.

“This is an ambitious program with the world premieres. We have a lot that’s happening on stage, a lot of very dynamic dancing along with a lot of sets and props that [Stephen] is using in his work,” said Orlando.

“I think it’s going to be a very real treat for audiences, especially since both of the works explore ideas of love, and it ties in with Valentine’s Day.”

The dancers of Ballet Kelowna will take the stage of the Kelowna Community Theatre to perform ‘Turning Point’ Feb. 15 to Feb. 16 and tickets are still available online.

For more information visit www.balletkelowna.ca