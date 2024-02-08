Snowpack levels in Okanagan rising, but still below normal

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels in B.C.’s Southern Interior are, much to no one’s surprise, far from where they should be for February, but they are improving.

On Thursday, the River Forecast Centre released its second snow survey and water supply bulletin for 2024.

In early January, the Okanagan’s snowpack level was at 64 per cent. For Feb. 1, the region was listed at 86 per cent, though plenty of snow has fallen this week.

2:21 Dry, warm winter could spell trouble for wildfire season

For example, Big White Ski Resort was reporting 2 cm of new snow on Thursday, and 43 cm of fresh powder during the past seven days. It was the same with Apex Mountain Resort (2 cm in 24 hours, 28 cm over seven days) and SilverStar Mountain Resort (2 cm and 35 cm).

Story continues below advertisement

However, not all Southern Interior regions are in the green like the Okanagan.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Similkameen is at 60 per cent of normal and Boundary is at 75 per cent while the West Kootenay and East Kootenay are respectively at 67 and 63 per cent.

Further, the overall snowpack level is 61 per cent, albeit up from 56 per cent on Jan. 1. The River Forecast Centre says last year’s provincial average on Feb. 1 was 79 per cent.

2:01 Parks Canada prepares for wildfire season amidst dismal snowpack

Notably, only three regions in B.C. exceeded 80 per cent — the Okanagan, Stikine (90 per cent) and South Thompson (81 per cent) — with nine regions measuring all-time lows.

“Due to the extremely low snow conditions, below normal spring freshet flood hazard is expected this season, especially in the Interior,” said the River Forecast Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts, combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from previous droughts, are creating significantly elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer.”

The River Forecast Centre said there are still two to three months left in the snow season, but noted that while conditions may change slightly, the “current trends in the low snowpack are expected to persist.”

The next snowpack bulletin will be issued on March 8.