Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Snowpack levels in Okanagan rising, but still below normal

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 7:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. snowpack levels extremely low: data'
B.C. snowpack levels extremely low: data
WATCH: While B.C. has seen snow this week recent data shows the snowpack is extremely low. As Global's Troy Charles reports, the unusual trend for this time of year is prompting concerns of significant drought in the spring – Jan 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Snowpack levels in B.C.’s Southern Interior are, much to no one’s surprise, far from where they should be for February, but they are improving.

On Thursday, the River Forecast Centre released its second snow survey and water supply bulletin for 2024.

In early January, the Okanagan’s snowpack level was at 64 per cent. For Feb. 1, the region was listed at 86 per cent, though plenty of snow has fallen this week.

Click to play video: 'Dry, warm winter could spell trouble for wildfire season'
Dry, warm winter could spell trouble for wildfire season

For example, Big White Ski Resort was reporting 2 cm of new snow on Thursday, and 43 cm of fresh powder during the past seven days. It was the same with Apex Mountain Resort (2 cm in 24 hours, 28 cm over seven days) and SilverStar Mountain Resort (2 cm and 35 cm).

Story continues below advertisement

However, not all Southern Interior regions are in the green like the Okanagan.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Similkameen is at 60 per cent of normal and Boundary is at 75 per cent while the West Kootenay and East Kootenay are respectively at 67 and 63 per cent.

Further, the overall snowpack level is 61 per cent, albeit up from 56 per cent on Jan. 1. The River Forecast Centre says last year’s provincial average on Feb. 1 was 79 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Parks Canada prepares for wildfire season amidst dismal snowpack'
Parks Canada prepares for wildfire season amidst dismal snowpack
Trending Now

Notably, only three regions in B.C. exceeded 80 per cent — the Okanagan, Stikine (90 per cent) and South Thompson (81 per cent) — with nine regions measuring all-time lows.

“Due to the extremely low snow conditions, below normal spring freshet flood hazard is expected this season, especially in the Interior,” said the River Forecast Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts, combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from previous droughts, are creating significantly elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer.”

The River Forecast Centre said there are still two to three months left in the snow season, but noted that while conditions may change slightly, the “current trends in the low snowpack are expected to persist.”

The next snowpack bulletin will be issued on March 8.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices