Surrey RCMP searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since Sunday

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since last weekend.

Tiara Rupchand was reported missing on Wednesday but was last spotted Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on 96th Avenue near 137 Street in Surrey. That intersection is right next to the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

#Surrey – Help locate missing 14 year old – Tiara Rupchand https://t.co/JZvkKQ95Po pic.twitter.com/Pmtwyf55Hq — Lower Mainland RCMP (@LMDRCMP) February 8, 2024

Rupchand is described as Black and five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. She was last known to be wearing black pants, a black hoodie and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2024-18357.