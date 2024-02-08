Surrey RCMP searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since Sunday

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since last weekend.
Tiara Rupchand was reported missing on Wednesday but was last spotted Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on 96th Avenue near 137 Street in Surrey. That intersection is right next to the Surrey Memorial Hospital.
Rupchand is described as Black and five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. She was last known to be wearing black pants, a black hoodie and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2024-18357.
Comments