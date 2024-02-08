Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since Sunday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since last weekend.

Tiara Rupchand was reported missing on Wednesday but was last spotted Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on 96th Avenue near 137 Street in Surrey. That intersection is right next to the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Rupchand is described as Black and five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. She was last known to be wearing black pants, a black hoodie and Nike shoes.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2024-18357.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led private investigators firm hopes to help augment police work'
Indigenous-led private investigators firm hopes to help augment police work
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices