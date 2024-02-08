Aurora Cannabis reports $25M net loss as it buys Australian medical pot firm

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a deal to buy the 90 per cent stake they don’t already own in medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia.

The deal valued the Australian medical cannabis distribution company at AUD$50 million or about $44 million in Canadian dollars.

Edmonton-based Aurora says it paid A$9.45 million in cash with the balance in common shares issued.

The deal came as the company reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $25.2 million compared with a net loss of $62.4 million a year earlier.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Aurora says the lower net loss stemmed from a $32.7 million increase in gross profit and a $10.4 million decrease in operating expenses.

Its total net revenue for the period ended Dec. 31 hit $64.4 million compared with $61.1 million a year prior.