Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis reports $25M net loss as it buys Australian medical pot firm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Changes coming to Alberta’s cannabis industry in January 2024'
Changes coming to Alberta’s cannabis industry in January 2024
WATCH ABOVE: (From December 2023) Changes are coming into effect for Alberta's cannabis industry. Agriculturalist Stephanie Bach breaks down what's to come and how the industry is doing five years since legalization – Dec 30, 2023
Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a deal to buy the 90 per cent stake they don’t already own in medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia.

The deal valued the Australian medical cannabis distribution company at AUD$50 million or about $44 million in Canadian dollars.

Edmonton-based Aurora says it paid A$9.45 million in cash with the balance in common shares issued.

The deal came as the company reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $25.2 million compared with a net loss of $62.4 million a year earlier.

Aurora says the lower net loss stemmed from a $32.7 million increase in gross profit and a $10.4 million decrease in operating expenses.

Its total net revenue for the period ended Dec. 31 hit $64.4 million compared with $61.1 million a year prior.

Click to play video: 'Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton'
Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton
© 2024 The Canadian Press

