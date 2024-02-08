Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec cites ‘social peace’ to renew notwithstanding clause on Bill 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
People rally against Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work, after a teacher was removed from her position because she wears a hijab, in Chelsea, Que., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A new survey has found that religious minorities in Quebec are feeling less safe, less accepted and less hopeful since the province passed its secularism law three years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
People rally against Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work, after a teacher was removed from her position because she wears a hijab, in Chelsea, Que., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A new survey has found that religious minorities in Quebec are feeling less safe, less accepted and less hopeful since the province passed its secularism law three years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government tabled legislation Thursday to continue shielding the province’s secularism law — known as Bill 21 — from court challenges over Charter violations.

Jean-François Roberge, the minister responsible for secularism, says the application of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause for another five years is needed to preserve “social peace” in the province.

Bill 21 was passed in June 2019 and prohibits public servants deemed to be in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The official Opposition Liberals oppose the extension of the notwithstanding clause, saying there is no justification for suspending fundamental freedoms.

But the Coalition Avenir Québec has a majority government, and the other two opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire, support the extension of the clause.

Story continues below advertisement

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms stipulates that the notwithstanding clause can be applied to legislation for five years, after which time a government has to renew it.

Click to play video: 'Quebec premier in hot water over Easter tweet'
Quebec premier in hot water over Easter tweet
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices