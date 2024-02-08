Quebec cites ‘social peace’ to renew notwithstanding clause on Bill 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government tabled legislation Thursday to continue shielding the province’s secularism law — known as Bill 21 — from court challenges over Charter violations.

Jean-François Roberge, the minister responsible for secularism, says the application of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause for another five years is needed to preserve “social peace” in the province.

Bill 21 was passed in June 2019 and prohibits public servants deemed to be in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

The official Opposition Liberals oppose the extension of the notwithstanding clause, saying there is no justification for suspending fundamental freedoms.

But the Coalition Avenir Québec has a majority government, and the other two opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire, support the extension of the clause.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms stipulates that the notwithstanding clause can be applied to legislation for five years, after which time a government has to renew it.