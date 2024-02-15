Family Day 2024 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

See more sharing options

Family Day in Peterborough, Ont., will see all provincial and most municipal offices and services closed in the city on Feb. 19.

For a full list of events, visit the Snofest website.

Here is a list of some businesses and services that are open and closed in Peterborough on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 19.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall (including clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed on Family Day. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.

City-operated child-care centres: Both the Pearson Day Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care are closed on Family Day.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to the green bin and garbage collection on Family Day.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed on Family Day.

Emergency shelter services: Open, can be accessed by calling 705-926-0096.

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed on Family Fay. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public works: Available by calling 705-745-1386; available 24 hours daily.

Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours with staff on site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emergency and after-hours callouts for airport staff are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 705-743-670.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule on Family Day Monday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information and scheduled adjustments, or call 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Social Services office: Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Public Health: Offices are closed on Family Day.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Family Day. Fine payments can be made online at peterborough.ca/POA.

Arts, leisure and recreation

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Family Day. For info about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.

Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed on Family Day. Learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18 online.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed as construction continues on the new museum on Ashburnham Drive. Grand opening planned in May.

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.): The Peterborough Petes host the Kitchener Rangers in OHL play on Family Day. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): Open Family Day noon to 10 p.m. The free Snofest Family Skate with Snofest Pete is 1 p.m to 3 p.m. The arena office is open noon to 3 p.m.

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Family Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quaker Foods City Square (Charlotte Street): Open 10 a.m to 10 p.m., weather permitting. Visit the city’s website for updates.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Family Day. Digital resources are available online.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Museum & Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Family Day from noon to 5 p.m. The museum will host a Drag Storytime, puppet fun, crafts, food canteen and more in collaboration with the Fleming Museum Management and Curatorship program. For more information, visit the museum’s webpage.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Family Day.

Trent University Bata Library (1600 W Bank Dr.): Open 10 a.m. to noon on Family Day. Service desk 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Archives and special collections and the Maps, Data and Government Information Centre (MaDGIC) are both closed on Family Day.

Shopping/grocery

LCBO: All stores are closed on Family Day

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Family Day.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Family Day.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Family Day.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both stores are closed on Family Day.

Kawartha Dairy (815 High St.): Open on Family Day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed on Family Day.

M&M Food Market (Lansdowne Street and Chemong Road): Both are closed on Family Day.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Family Day.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Both are closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed on Family Day.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Family Day.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores closed on Family Day.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed on Family Day.