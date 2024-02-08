Driver seriously injured in crash with London, Ont. police cruiser, SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a London Police Service cruiser at Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Special Investigations Unit has been called in.

London, Ont., police say the cruiser was on its way to an emergency call in the city’s north end when the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and will investigate, police said, adding that because the matter is under investigation by the SIU, they will not be providing further information at this time.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.