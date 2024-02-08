Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Applications open for City of Guelph 2024 Artist in Residency program

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 8, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
The winner of this year's Artist in Residency program will be awarded two projects with a residency, plus a budget of $7,000. Applications are open. View image in full screen
The winner of this year's Artist in Residency program will be awarded two projects with a residency, plus a budget of $7,000. Applications are open. Mike Hankey / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Applications are now open for the City of Guelph’s 2024 Artist-in-Residence program.

Artists or collaborations between two artists or more will be selected during a two-phase application process, beginning on Feb. 15.

The second phase of the application process, which includes a one-on-one information session by video or phone, will get underway April 2 and conclude at the end of that month.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Applicants are being asked to consider how the community might look at, contribute, engage or participate in their art. Artists can submit their work using any of the following mediums or modes of expression: visual, media, literary or performance.

Trending Now

This year, the city said the winner of the program will be awarded two projects with a residency and a budget of $7,000.

To learn more, head to the city’s guelph.ca website and apply.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices