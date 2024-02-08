Applications open for City of Guelph 2024 Artist in Residency program

Send this page to someone via email

Applications are now open for the City of Guelph’s 2024 Artist-in-Residence program.

Artists or collaborations between two artists or more will be selected during a two-phase application process, beginning on Feb. 15.

The second phase of the application process, which includes a one-on-one information session by video or phone, will get underway April 2 and conclude at the end of that month.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Applicants are being asked to consider how the community might look at, contribute, engage or participate in their art. Artists can submit their work using any of the following mediums or modes of expression: visual, media, literary or performance.

This year, the city said the winner of the program will be awarded two projects with a residency and a budget of $7,000.

To learn more, head to the city’s guelph.ca website and apply.