Man with BB gun arrested in downtown core: Penticton RCMP

A man with a BB gun was arrested on Wednesday morning, say Penticton RCMP, following a weapons complaint to police.

RCMP say a report of a man apparently holding a firearm came in at 9 a.m., and that Mounties quickly flooded the 400 block of Main Street in the downtown core.

“Officers immediately attended and located the man,” said police. “While taking him into custody, they seized a BB gun in his possession.”

RCMP added that the 35-year-old Penticton resident had outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he was detained for court proceedings.

Police also said no one reportedly harmed or threatened, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

