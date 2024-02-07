Menu

Crime

Man with BB gun arrested in downtown core: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents'
Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents
WATCH: Police are urging people to treat imitation guns the same way they’d treat a real firearm. The warning comes as the police report seeing an increasing number of the imitation guns, including BB guns and airsoft guns in their work – Aug 6, 2020
A man with a BB gun was arrested on Wednesday morning, say Penticton RCMP, following a weapons complaint to police.

RCMP say a report of a man apparently holding a firearm came in at 9 a.m., and that Mounties quickly flooded the 400 block of Main Street in the downtown core.

“Officers immediately attended and located the man,” said police. “While taking him into custody, they seized a BB gun in his possession.”

RCMP added that the 35-year-old Penticton resident had outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he was detained for court proceedings.

Police also said no one reportedly harmed or threatened, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Click to play video: 'Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton'
Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton
