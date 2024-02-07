Patricia Bromfield named next chief of Peterborough County-City Paramedics

The Peterborough County-City Paramedics will be led by a familiar face as Patricia Bromfield has been appointed the new chief of paramedics for the service.

On Wednesday, Peterborough County council announced the appointment of Bromfield, who since the fall of 2022 has served as deputy chief of operations. She began her career with the Toronto Paramedic Service in 2005 and also served as deputy chief of operations for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

She will fill the role held by Randy Mellow, who is retiring at the end of 2024. Throughout this year he will provide mentorship and guidance for Bromfield to help make the transition easier.

Peterborough County is thrilled to announce the appointment of Patricia Bromfield as the new Chief of Paramedics for Peterborough County-City Paramedics. 🚑 For full Press Release, click here 👉 https://t.co/C4sUTvuniR#PTBOCounty pic.twitter.com/cc5Pmu3SXg — Peterborough County (@PtboCounty) February 7, 2024

“I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of our decorated Chief of Paramedics, Randy Mellow, as he embarks on his retirement at the close of 2024,” Bromfield stated. “I am forever grateful to have the opportunity to learn from an industry leader who has played a key role in advancing the paramedic profession. I look forward to collaborating with Peterborough County’s robust leadership team and our partners in the coming years. It is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to work alongside some of Canada’s finest Paramedics, leaders and support staff.”

Mellow congratulated Bromfield and welcomed her to the new role.

“Patricia possesses a wealth of experience and knowledge having progressed through various frontline and leadership roles throughout her career,” Mellow said. “Her experience and passion for supportive leadership and innovation will be an asset to our team and community.”

Sheridan Graham, the county’s chief administrative officer, deputy clerk and deputy treasurer, says Bromfield is a “proven leader in her field.”

“Her extensive paramedic services experience with our service, the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the City of Toronto will serve her well as our new Chief of Paramedics,” Graham said. “We are thankful to council who supported our plan for a transition from Chief Randy Mellow over 2024 to our new chief. Congratulations to Chief Patricia Bromfield.”