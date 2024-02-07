Menu

Canada

‘Larger plan’ needed for drug crisis after rash of overdoses: Belleville, Ont., mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Officials in Belleville, Ont., say the city needs more resources to deal with an ongoing addictions and mental health crisis after emergency crews responded to 17 overdoses in 24 hours. Mayor Neil Ellis says in a statement that, like many other municipalities across the province and the country, Belleville is in a "serious" drug, addictions and mental health crisis. Ellis, right, listens during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The municipality says 14 of those overdoses occurred within a two-hour span Tuesday afternoon, prompting police to issue an advisory urging residents to stay away from the downtown core during the rash of emergency calls.

Police in the southeastern Ontario community of about 50,000 residents say no one died from those overdoses and there was never a threat to the public.

But Mayor Neil Ellis says in a statement that, like many other municipalities across the province and the country, Belleville is in a “serious” drug, addictions and mental health crisis.

Ellis says the issue requires an immense amount of municipal resources, with police and emergency services working around the clock.

He says the city needs support from the provincial government and a “larger plan” focused on harm reduction and rehabilitation.

Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan says police will be working with other emergency and public health services to develop operational scenarios for addressing similar emergency situations in the future.

Officials say people who use drugs should protect themselves by avoiding mixing drugs, trying small amounts first, not using alone, and having multiple Naloxone kits on hand that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Anyone who suspects or witnesses an overdose is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

