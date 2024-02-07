Roundabouts reduce crashes but about half of B.C. drivers ‘lack confidence’, survey finds

Send this page to someone via email

A recent survey and study looked into single-lane and multi-lane roundabouts in B.C.

The study, conducted by Ipsos, revealed that 43 per cent of B.C. drivers do not feel confident navigating single-lane roundabouts and 71 per cent do not feel confident with multi-lane roundabouts.

According to ICBC, roundabouts reduce injury crashes by 75 per cent as they “reduce speed and eliminate head-on, right-angle and left-turn crashes,” and more than 90 have been built throughout B.C. in the last 23 years.

“Road design is critical to keeping everyone on our roads safe,” said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety.

“Roundabouts are proven to be highly effective in reducing crashes. While common in Europe, they’re relatively newer to Canada.”

1:09 Video shows drivers confused by new Langley roundabout

In light of the survey statistics, ICBC is offering a refresher and tips on how to handle roundabouts.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips for drivers for navigating roundabouts include:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Drive slow, yield to pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles already inside the roundabout, and enter in a counter-clockwise direction

Make sure you know where you want to go, and use blinkers much like a four-way stop

Do not drive alongside large vehicles in multi-lane roundabouts

Finish roundabout if emergency vehicle approaches

The study also asked respondents to rank in order what caused frustration when navigating roundabouts.

It found not yielding to vehicles that have the right of way emerged as the “most frustrating behaviour” among other drivers, followed closely by the lack of signalling when exiting a roundabout.