Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Montreal man faces charge for online post targeting prime minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
The RCMP say a Montreal man is facing one count of uttering threats for allegedly threatening in an online post to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The federal police force says Paul Clarissou, 30, is to appear Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse.

The charge comes after an investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

The unit investigated after the alleged comments were reported to them and charges were laid on Jan. 31.

Police say the post was made on the accused’s account on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

The RCMP say in a statement that they take seriously any threat that affects a person’s security, and anyone engaging in such activity could face criminal charges and a significant sentence.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

