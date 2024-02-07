Menu

Canada

Man fatally gunned down in busy shopping mall parking lot in Montreal’s West Island

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Feb. 6
The Feb. 6, 2024 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.
A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy shopping mall parking lot in Montreal’s West Island on Tuesday evening.

Montreal police say they received several 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. about gunshots fired in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Paramedics and police found a man on the ground in the Galeries des Sources parking lot near the corner of Des Sources and Brunswick boulevards.

Police say the man was shot in the upper body at least once. His death was confirmed at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but police say a suspect or suspects fled the scene in a car.

Several vehicles and passersby were at the shopping centre, which is home to a gym and restaurants, at the time of the shooting.

A large perimeter was set up to allow forensic technicians to analyze the crime scene. Investigators were also looking at video surveillance footage.

The man’s death marks Montreal’s fifth homicide of 2024, according to police.

— with files from Global News Morning and The Canadian Press

